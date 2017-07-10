Woman Sues Employer For Firing Her After Calling UK’s Prince George Symbol of ‘White Privilege’

A former British Council manager is suing her employer for firing her from an £80,000-a-year job ($100,000) after she called the Queen’s great-grandson, Prince George, 3, a symbol of white privilege.

Angela Gibbins claims the British Council decided to terminate her employment because of her anti-monarchy views. Her comments about Prince George were publicized in the British media, The Times reported.

The woman made her controversial remarks on Facebook, where she decried the young prince as an example of “white privilege” who will “never know any difficulties or hardships in life.”

“White privilege. That cheeky grin is the (already locked-in) innate knowledge that he’s royal, rich, advantaged and will never know any difficulties or hardships in life. Let’s find photos of 3yo Syrian refugee children and see if they look alike, eh?” she wrote.

In a separate comment, she added: “I’m sound in my socialist, atheist and republican opinions. I don’t believe the royal family have any place in a modern democracy, least of all when they live on public money. That’s privilege and it needs to end.”

After her comments were publicized in the media, she apologized to the Royal family for her remarks, but was still suspended from her job the next day.

Gibbins, a Labour Party member, said the British Council was aware of her republican views. The paper notes that the organization’s patron is the Queen and its vice-patron is the Prince of Wales.

In her witness statement, Gibbins said: “I had always been open and honest about these if asked. I can remember being variously bated as ‘the red under the bed’ or ‘the quiet Corbynista’ in meetings with senior colleagues, many of whom often made disparaging jokes about my left-wing views. I have also been very clear that none of the comments I made were abusive or used any kind of foul language.

“We were talking about how all children should have the same rights, no privileges, no matter what their background.”

Gibbins added that she received numerous threats on social media and is unable to find another job. She’s demanding compensation and provision of a job at the British Council.