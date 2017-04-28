Woman Shot as UK Police Foil Active Terror Plot

A woman has been shot by police and four people arrested as part of an ongoing counter-terrorism operation in London and Kent.

The woman aged in her 20s was injured during the swoop at an address in Harlesden Road, north London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday local time.

The operation was not connected to an earlier incident where a man carrying knives was arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack near Downing Street, Scotland Yard said.

Video was posted online appearing to show armed police clad in black surrounding a terraced house as gun shots rang out (See video below).

Standard night in north west london 🙃 pic.twitter.com/hoNoK58mS2 — Pablo (@P_Hollowed) April 27, 2017

Police said a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at the address where the woman was shot and a 20-year-old man was detained nearby.

A woman, aged 43, was arrested in Kent a short while later.

All four are being held at a south London police station on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.

Further searches at linked addresses across London are under way, although Scotland Yard did not reveal the locations.

Following the shooting of the woman, who was “one of the subjects of the investigation”, the incident has been referred to the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) “as a matter of course”, Scotland Yard said.

This article was originally published in news.com.au