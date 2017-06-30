Why the Left’s Hatred of Donald Trump is Hypocritical

Donald Trump will visit France in time for the Bastille Day celebrations. His projected visit to Britain was unpopular and would have caused demonstrations. So, for now, it looks very much like it will not be going ahead.

The unpopularity of Republican Presidents is the norm among Britain’s liberal elites and their fellow travellers. Republicans are always regarded by them as either buffoons, crooks, or warmongers – or all three at once.

President Trump is hated by the Left, and especially by the leadership of the Labour Party.

This hatred is ignorant and misguided. Trump’s official actions are subject to constitutional checks and balances. His travel ban affecting mainly-Muslim countries has been partially imposed, but only after a ruling from the USA Supreme Court. President Obama imposed similar travel bans. No-one complained.

Obama has also, to date, built more of a wall between the USA and Mexico than Trump has. No-one from Labour ever complained. There were no demonstrations. But then Obama was a Democrat President.

Labour’s hatred of the new Leader of the Free World is irrational when compared to their attitude to other Presidents.

President Maduro of Venezuela leads a country that has 25,000 murders a year, inflation of 1,000%, an infant mortality rate worse than Syria’s and a business environment only slightly better than Afghanistan’s. There is widespread unrest. Maduro is misusing his office to rig the political system in his favour.

In the UK, Labour and the Unions run a solidarity campaign that regards Venezuela as a model society and holds rallies to celebrate this perversity. When the plight of this sad country was described at Prime Minister’s Questions by a Tory MP as ‘an example of how an experiment in socialist revolution can go horribly wrong’, it is reported that Jeremy Corbyn said of the MP making this argument while sitting in the chamber: ‘“What a complete w****r”.

President Assad of Syria is making war upon his people, unleashing weapons of mass destruction against civilians. When Labour’s Diane Abbott chaired a meeting in Parliament about Syria’s Civil War, it became quickly apparent that this was a pro-regime rally. Syrian refugees were banned from speaking. Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that Assad is using chemical weapons on his people.

President Putin of Russia is supporting Assad in his murderous campaign. Russian bombers have destroyed hospitals and killed children through indiscriminate raids. Jeremy Corbyn himself has never criticised Russia’s attacks and had to be told that someone else in the Labour Party had done so.

However, when the USA launched cruise missiles to attack a Syrian military base in the wake of its use in a chemical attack, Corbyn could not wait to denounce it on television. Slow to criticise the deaths of innocent civilians at the hands of Putin’s and Assad’s forces, he is quick when Assad’s own airmen get a similar treatment from Trump.

This, then, is the topsy-turvy world-view that promotes third-world incompetents and despotic mass-killers while condemning the leader of a country that guarantees peace and liberty in Europe and elsewhere. For the ‘crime’ of being a Republican, President Trump may not grace these shores with his presence.

But it is Britain that is diminished by this irrational culture of hatred that promotes the enemies of freedom within and without.