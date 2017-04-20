Why the Bernie Sanders of UK Politics Doesn’t Stand a Chance in June’s Election

If Jeremy Corbyn emerges as Prime Minister after the General Election on June 8th it would be an unprecedented disaster for the United Kingdom. Even many members of the Labour Party privately, or sometimes publicly, agree with that assessment. The good news is that it is astonishingly unlikely that such an event will transpire.

Some have compared Corbyn to Senator Bernie Sanders. Both men like penal tax rates, have praised Communist Cuba, and back appeasement of terrorist groups. Both are aged left wing extremists who have appealed to youth voters by parading their anti-establishment agitprop credentials.

Yet the comparison flatters Corbyn. In terms of personal qualities, Corbyn’s leaden oratory means that the notion of him as a champion of a populist insurrection feels absurd. Furthermore, while Sanders claims to want to reform the free enterprise system, the message from Corbyn is that it must be destroyed. Anyone alarmed by the hardline socialist message of Sanders should take a look at some of Corbyn’s

past utterances.

Therefore the Labour Party not only deserves to be defeated in this election but to be trounced. It is not just about Corbyn’s personal deficiencies – although those are prominently on display. It is not even about the Labour Party having chosen a Leader with such extreme views.

It is because socialism is inherent to the Labour Party and it is a failed and divisive ideology. Margaret Thatcher looked forward to the day when it “comes to be seen as one of the many blind alleys of history, of interest to the historian alone.” For that to be achieved, Labour must be resoundingly defeated so that politics can be

realigned and non-Socialist parties emerge as the primary competitors for political power.

So will Labour get the complete thumping required? Some opinion polls suggest it is behind by over 20 points at this stage. Of course we have seen the polls can get it wrong – but that has usually been to overstate support for Labour. That was something that a previous Labour leader, Ed Miliband discovered to his cost in 2015.

If Labour scores around 25 per cent of the vote then it will lose seats but live to fight another day. But it may well do worse, as traditional patriotic Labour voters have to face up to the prospect of voting for a Party led by Corbyn – a man so hostile to British institutions he has been so eager to make common cause with our enemies.

Should Labour fall below 20 per cent then it might well go into a meltdown after the election – beyond the point of no return. That is something I would welcome.

It is important in a democracy to have vigorous opposition and to have a credible

alternative Government in place. But the Labour Party – wedded to its

poisonous message of class envy – can no longer fill that role. It is

time for it to depart and for a realignment to emerge – perhaps based around a healthier multi-party system.