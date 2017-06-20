Van Driver Killed by Immigrant ‘Roadblock’ in France, Fears of New ‘Calais Jungle’ Rise

A van driver was killed in a horror crash this morning as a result of UK-bound immigrants blocking a road on the outskirts of Calais, France.

The man, who has not been identified, died when his Polish-registered vehicle smashed into the back of some trucks which had braked abruptly to avoid rubble and tree trunks left on the A16 road by the group. His van burst into flames on impact, almost certainly killing him instantly.

This ‘roadblock’ tactic is often used by immigrants to stop traffic so they can get into trucks undetected in the ensuing traffic jam they have caused and enter Britain illegally.

Many long-distance drivers had warned the French authorities that a serious accident was inevitable.

Another truck involved in the collision was found to have nine nationals from Eritrea on board, all of whom were arrested.

A spokesman for the prefecture that covers Calais said: “The accident happened close to Guemps, and was caused by an improvised roadblock. The driver of a van registered in Poland died.’

The port of Calais – scene of the notorious ‘Calais Jungle’ – is once again a cause of major concern to French police.

Although the Jungle camp was disbanded last October, and its 8,000 inhabitants sent to other parts of France to live, hundreds of people have begun gathering in the area again, seemingly hell bent on getting into the UK. This has revived fears of a new ‘Jungle’-style encampment being established.

About 150 riot control officers were drafted into Calais earlier this month to deal with the increasing number of roadblocks being left on French highways.

There have also been reports of soldiers and specialist anti-terrorism teams being called upon.

Between 300 and 600 immigrants are currently believed to sleep rough in Calais.