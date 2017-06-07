US Tourist Dies Taking Selfie in Greek Beauty Spot

An American tourist died after falling off a cliff while taking a selfie on the Greek island of Zakynthos, police have said.

Diannarosa Alduncin Delgado, 22, who had dual American-Cuban citizenship, was on holiday with her boyfriend, Farid Mohsanshervin, also a US citizen.

According to reports, Ms Delgado was taking a photo against the backdrop of Shipwreck Cove (pictured), one of Greece’s most idyllic beaches and a popular tourist area. It’s named after a ship that ran aground during a smuggling trip which can still be seen on the sands. The cliffs surrounding it are up to 900 feet tall.

A police officer involved in the case told local media: “She was trying to capture the moment with a selfie when she lost her balance and fell off.”

Ms Delgado’s boyfriend said that she was “standing as close as possible to the edge of the cliff to get the best possible shot of herself and the famous shipwreck.”

Local media also reported that the victim had shouted before tripping over the cliff. Her body was recovered by the coastguard on Monday.

As the investigation into the incident continues, residents have called for security measures to be introduced in the area to prevent further accidents.

Two months ago a Greek student aged 23 also died while taking a selfie in the same spot.