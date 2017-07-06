UK Singer Morrissey Accuses Italian Police of ‘Act of Terror’ After Being Held at Gunpoint

Singer Morrissey has accused an Italian police officer in Rome of a “deliberate act of terror” after holding him at gunpoint for half an hour.

The iconic British musician, who was in the Italian capital to record a new album, claims the police officer pulled out his gun and “screamed into my face” as about 100 people watched.

Sam Esty Rayne, a nephew of Morrisey, posted the picture of the officer together with his bike’s license plate number on Facebook, The Local reported.

“The Police Officer pictured below terrorized Morrissey for 35 minutes demanding ‘papers’. Morrissey had no papers,” Rayne wrote.

In a statement, Morrissey accused the policeman of a “deliberate act of terror” and stated that he hadn’t broken any laws.

“I believe he recognized me and wanted to frighten me. I did not back down even though I believed he was about to shoot me,” the singer said. “I urge people to beware of this dangerously aggressive Officer. He might kill you.”

The British star has often targeted police in his work and off-stage. Back in 2015, he claims to have been “sexually assaulted” at San Francisco International Airport after an officer touched him inappropriately during a security check.