UK Now Has Its First Ever ‘Gender-Fluid’ Cop Who Switches Between Male and Female Names

A transgender police officer in London has become the UK’s first gender-fluid cop and is allowed to use separate male and female identities while at work.

The officer has two warrant cards – one in their male name, Callum, and the other in their female name, Abi.

It’s been allowed as part of a Metropolitan Police diversity scheme encouraging officers to “be themselves” at work.

The situation was announced in an internal message to the force’s 43,607 police and civilian staff last week, titled “Bring Your Whole Self to Work”.

Callum/Abi spent 13 years working as a male officer.

The Sun quoted them, saying: “The first time I walked into a Met building as Abi, I was hyperventilating so much I almost passed out. I’ve done it a handful of times since and felt so happy that I got to be me at work. Abi is a part of me that exists and I want that part to be recognised and validated. But I’m still me. I’m still the same person whether I’m presenting as Callum or Abi.”

Recently retired Detective Chief Inspector Mick Neville said the scheme was a waste of public money.

He told the paper: “Senior officers constantly complain about lack of funding. But there will always be enough to fill a diversity unit to run crazy schemes like this. Little wonder the public lose faith in the police.”