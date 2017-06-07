Two Men Drugged and ‘Raped’ by Women in Separate Attacks

Two men have been sexually assaulted by two groups of women in separate incidents in Zimbabwe.

According to local media, national police spokesman Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the alleged crimes and said investigations were in progress.

In each case, the men were hitching a lift to the capital Harare (pictured) when they were attacked.

The Herald quoted Chief Superintendent Nyathi as having said: “On May 27, 2017 at around 4pm, the complainant, aged 37, boarded a blue Nissan Bluebird at the Coca-Cola bus stop along Seke Road intending to go to Chitungwiza. The vehicle had three occupants, comprising one male who was the driver and two female passengers. On boarding the vehicle, the complainant was joined by another female adult.”

The officer explained that the hitcher had then been told by the male driver that he wanted to take a detour to dodge a police roadblock.

He continued: “On the way, one of the females who had boarded the vehicle together with the complainant drew what appeared to be a pistol and force-marched the complainant into a bushy area along Delport Road.

“One of the females forced the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him without his consent while another female accused forced the complainant to drink an unknown liquid which left the complainant unconscious.”

In the second incident, a man travelling from the town of Beatrice to Harare last week got into a white Toyota Noah with five unknown people.

Along the way, he was offered a drink by one of the female suspects and he became unconscious after drinking it.

“When the complainant gained consciousness he discovered that he had been abused. We would like to urge members of the public to be on the lookout for a group of men and women who are giving unsuspecting victims transport and end up abusing them,” Chief Supt Nyathi said.

Two similar incidents involving females raping or sexually assaulting males occurred in Zimbabwe in 2015 and in 2016.