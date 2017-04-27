Trump Takes the Ron Swanson Approach to Tax Reform

President Trump’s announcement yesterday that he will make good on his promise to implement massive tax cuts caused a predictably huge response.

In particular, his proposals to cleave chunks off federal income tax and corporation tax rates sent economics pundits reaching for the smelling salts.

But one familiar voice would no doubt approve of Trump’s tax plans – disgruntled libertarian Ron Swanson, the hero of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

The tax furore couldn’t help but remind Heat Street of this scene, where Swanson comes out hard against the burdens on regular taxpayers:

Swanson observes that the government “is a greedy piglet that suckles on the taxpayer’s teat until they have sore, chapped nipples”.

Then, in a metaphor more appropriate to teaching a nine-year-old about the tax system, he eats 40% of the contents of her lunchbox (then a bit more, just because).

If the scene were redone in light of Trump’s proposed rules, Swanson could happily limit himself to 35% of Lauren’s lunch, and maybe hold off the extra bite labelled “capital gains tax” too.

This morning’s liberal newspapers and TV channels are filled with ten thousand reasons why Trump’s tax proposals are an unmitigated disaster:

But we know at least one man who’ll be right behind them.