Tourist Killed ‘Taking Selfies on German Autobahn’

A soccer fan was run down and killed while standing on a high-speed German freeway – reportedly while taking selfies with his friends.

22-year-old Dean Steele, a Scottish man on vacation with his friends, was knocked down by an Audi driver on the A24 autobahn route near the town of Gudow.

According to witnesses cited in local media, Steele and his friends were standing by the central barrier of the road when he was hit and killed instantly.

An online report by the Lübecker Nachrichten newspaper said several witnesses claim the men had been taking selfies around the central barrier.

Steele is thought to have been hit while he and two friends were heading back across the road, early on Sunday morning.

The trio, devotees of Scottish soccer team Celtic, had been travelling around on vacation, hoping to get tickets to soccer matches while they were there.

Friends back in Scotland have claimed that the group was not actually taking selfies at the time.

Steele was killed by an Audi A6, driven by a 73-year-old man. Police said there was no way the driver could have avoided him.

Germany’s autobahn system famously has no maximum speed limit.

Tributes to Steele were soon posted on local media, including one from a Chinese restaurant near his home in Glasgow.

The message said: “It is with a heavy heart that we are informing you all that one of our regulars Dean Steele has passed away in tragic circumstances.

“For those of you that don’t already know, Dean was involved in an accident in Germany… RIP Dean, you will be sorely missed.”

Friends of Steele have disputed whether they were really taking selfies, despite German police having repeated the claim in press statements.

One told The Scottish Sun: “They weren’t taking selfies. They wanted to cross the road to get a bus as they didn’t want to pay £20 for a taxi fare.”