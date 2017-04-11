Top Swedish Cop to be Investigated for Saying: Expel Extremist Asylum Seekers

A senior Swedish police officer is to be investigated for saying extremists who have been granted asylum should be deported.

Speaking in the wake of the Stockholm terror attack Erik Nord, chief of Gothenburg Police, said Islamic extremists had exploited Sweden’s liberal policies in order to spread propaganda.

Mr Nord said: ‘We should function like at a dinner table. If a guest is behaving badly, they should leave and go home. Likewise, those who want to overthrow the government need to go home.’

However, his remarks sparked anger from Sweden’s attorney general, Morgan Johansson, who said he would launch an investigation. Mr Johansson said: ‘I will ask the police chief to explain himself. And he will. Those who have visas have gained them because they are in need of protection.’

The terrorist who used a truck to run over and kill four people in Stockholm on Friday, Rakhmat Akilov, is a failed asylum seeker from Uzbekistan.

The father of four, aged 39, arrived in Sweden in 2014. His claim to remain in Sweden was ultimately rejected and he was told to leave by December 2016. But he dodged authorities for months before stealing a 30-ton truck to commit the atrocity. He has expressed support for terror groups including IS and is scheduled to be charged tomorrow.

Mr Nord told local media: ‘These [extremists] are not Swedish citizens. They live here and are supported by the Swedish taxpayers. Meanwhile, their biggest dream is to abolish the democracy which supports them.’

It’s been reported that Akilov has ditched the court-appointed lawyer made available to him by Swedish authorities, Johan Eriksson, and has instead demanded to be represented by a Sunni Muslim.