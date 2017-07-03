Tim Rice: PC Teachers Changed Lyrics in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’

Lyricist Sir Tim Rice has lambasted what he described as “moronic” teachers who changed the lyrics in his musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat from “Children of Israel” to “Children of Kindness” in order to avoid offending anyone.

Sir Tim (pictured right) who co-wrote the musical in the 1970s with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, said the change was a “bonkers” attempt by teachers to be “politically correct”.

The song Close Every Door, sung by Joseph when he is in jail, includes the lyrics “Children of Israel are never alone, for we have been promised a land of our own”.

Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, in Wiltshire, England, Sir Tim said he had found out about the change made by a group of schools in Wellington, New Zealand, via Twitter.

“They were obviously being politically correct or something. I only heard about it because someone tweeted me and said, ‘Did you approve this change?’ I said I did not. We came down on them like a ton of bricks. They said they wanted to make it easier for the children. I thought the point of teaching was to teach children to cope with hard things in life. This was moronic.”

The schools have now said they will restore the original wording, as conceived by Sir Tim.