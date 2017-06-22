The Donald Trump ‘Shocked’ Swimsuit Seems To Be Selling Badly

A swimsuit featuring a blown-up image of Donald Trump’s face with his mouth open in apparent horror has gone on sale.

The “Shocked Trump One Piece” is being peddled by fashion firm Beloved Shirts as part of a faintly disturbing range that includes actor Nicolas Cage and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as various generic pictures of hairy and/or muscular male chests.

Unsurprisingly, given that most women probably wouldn’t want Trump and his quadruple chin so close to their body, business appears to be slack.

The costume originally retailed at $59.95 but has been cut to $49.95.

It has also generated just one review on its website, despite the company’s claims it “contours your form and is meant to flatter.”

Someone allegedly called ‘Jenna’ has written: “This is wonderful! This makes my body so great again! I especially love the quadruple chin just over my lady bits and his beautiful beady eyes are lined up perfectly on my upper lady bits! Thank you so much for this. This is perfect. God Bless America!”

Indeed.