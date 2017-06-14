Thai Pop Star, 18, Enrages Military Leader By Twerking On TV

A scantily-clad teen pop star from Thailand has enraged the leader of her country’s military junta with her televised twerking.

Lamyai Haithongkham, 18, is famed for her raunchy moves, which have made her wildly popular in her home nation.

Videos of her twerking routines – like the one below – rack up millions of views online and have become a sensation in Thai culture.

Indeed, the sensation is so strong that Thailand’s leader has stepped in to demand that she cover up and tone down her dances.

According to a report by the AFP news agency, Prayut Chan-O-Cha has developed something of a fixation with Lamyai’s routine.

Prayut – who leads Thailand’s undemocratic military junta – brought up the pop star unprompted at three separate press conferences in the past week to criticize her depravity.

He said: “The way she dances, she’s about to show all her genitals already.

“I don’t want to talk about it, people will say I’m crazy. But I want everyone to help solve this problem.”

He also blamed foreign influences for making the dance popular in Thailand.

Worldwide, the most famous twerker is almost certainly Miley Cyrus – though she was repeatedly accused of cultural appropriation for borrowing the style from the black community.

Political pressure has apparently convinced Lamyai to moderate her routines.

Her manager told AFP: “After the prime minister mentioned her name we will tone down her dance moves and her wardrobe.”