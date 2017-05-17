Teenage Muslim Convert Plotted to Blow Up Jewish School in ISIS Attack

A teenage girl plotted to plant a bomb in a Jewish school to strike a blow in Europe for ISIS.

The 17-year-old, who has not been named, was convicted of planning terror attacks in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark.

A Danish court heard that the girl, a white European who converted to radical Islam, pledged her allegiance to ISIS online.

She then stockpiled chemicals commonly used to produce homemade explosives and wrote down a plan labelled “bomb attack on the infidels”.

At the time of the plot she was just 15 years old.

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, court documents show she planned two attacks: one on a Copenhagen Jewish school, and another on her own school in the nearby town on Holbaek.

The document featuring the Jewish school’s address also contained the words “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest), which jihadists often shout during terror attacks.

Prosecutors claim she used two Twitter accounts to post extremist content online – including pledges of loyalty to ISIS.

The girl reportedly confessed to planning the attacks in initial interviews after her arrest.

However, by the time the case arrived in court she issued a plea of not guilty. Despite her attempts at a defense, the girl was found guilty anyway.

She is due to be sentenced later this week.