Teacher, 39, Who Posted ‘Sultry and Provocative’ Selfies Forced to Quit Job

A teacher who was suspended from her job earlier this year for posting ‘provocative and sultry’ selfies on Facebook has quit.

Lydia Ferguson, 39, said she had fought for two months to keep her job but explained: “I just don’t want the stress of it any more.”

The divorced mother of three was escorted off the premises of Ousedale School in Buckinghamshire, England, in March after the photos were found on social media.

In one, she is seen sitting on the edge of a bed wearing high heels and a short white playsuit (main image). In others, like that above, she is wearing low-cut tops. Her Facebook page was open, leaving anyone free to view the pictures.

Some of the co-educational school’s 2,000 pupils launched a petition called “Get Miss Ferguson Back” after she was removed. They praised her as “brilliant”.

But the support teacher, who looked after children with behavioral problems, said this week: “I couldn’t go back. My family’s been through enough of it.”

The school also confirmed: “Lydia Ferguson is no longer employed.”