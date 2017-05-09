Syrian Refugees Are Naming Babies After Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, the liberal darling of Canada, loves refugees. And apparently, they love him back.

A Syrian couple who fled their war-torn country to start a new life in Canada have named their newborn son after the country’s woke Prime Minister to thank him for his open-door policy.

Afraa and Muhammad Bilan left Damascus for Canada in February 2016 with their two older children: Naya, 4, and Nael, 3.

Speaking to local daily newspaper The Star, the Bilans expressed their profound gratitude to Trudeau for his refugee initiative, which allowed them and another 40,000 refugees to escape the horrors of Syria since November 2015.

“We love this man, we appreciate him,” Afraa Bilan said “He helped a lot of refugees. He’s the reason we are in Canada.”

Ms Bilan gave birth to her third child, baby Justin Trudeau, last Thursday in a Calgary hospital.

While she conceded that adjusting to life in Canada was hard at first due to the language barrier and freezing temperatures, she said they were nevertheless thrilled to be here and happy to welcome their first Canadian son into the world.

“He’s the first Canadian,” she said. “He got his citizenship before us!”

They hope baby Justin will one day get to meet his namesake.

Following the announcement of Trump’s executive order on immigration in January, Justin Trudeau (the prime minister) took to social media to reaffirm his country’s stance on the issue.

“To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength,” Trudeau wrote on Twitter at the time. Another post, shared over 225,000 times, showed him with a Syrian child alongside the caption “#WelcomeToCanada.”

During a photo-op in December 2015, the Canadian leader personally greeted a planeloads of refugees that had arrived in Toronto, telling the first ones to disembark “you’re safe at home now” while handing them coats.