Swedish Soccer Fans Dodge Ban on Masks – by Wearing Muslim Veils Instead

Soccer fans in Sweden found a way to get round a new government ban on wearing masks at games – by putting on Muslim veils.

Supporters of AIK Fotboll, a club based in Stockholm, used a loophole protecting religious dress in order to keep covering their faces – something some soccer hooligans choose to do to avoid detection.

Photographs from a match over the weekend showed clusters of fans dressed in niqab veils waving a banner that said “thanks for the loophole”.

AIK – BK Häcken " AIK's ultras menar väl nu maskerar vi oss av religiösa skäl – frihet för ultras är slutmålet tack ygeman för kryphålet" #UN02 #SI04 #AIK A post shared by Sektion Ultras (@sektionultras) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Swedish officials had tried to get facial coverings at matches banned to prevent violence and hooliganism from rival fan groups.

Impetus for a ban increased last year after a masked fan invaded the pitch and attacked the goalkeeper for Ostersund’s team in a match against rivals Jonkopings.

However, the legislation does not apply to niqabs, so fans could go on being disguised.

They held up a banner mocking the government – specifically minister Ander Ygeman.

According to The Local, one group of fans held a banner which said: “AIK’s ultras mean well, we’re now wearing masks for religious reasons. Freedom for ultras is the goal, thanks Ygeman for the loophole.”

Speaking to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet after the match, Ygeman said: “In all honesty, I thought the banner was quite funny. It shows that AIK fans have a sense of humour!”

However, he also raised the prospect of fans being put on trial, where a court could potentially decide that they were not actually wearing the niqab for religious reasons.