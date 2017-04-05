Swedish LGBT Lobby Group Publishes Bizarre Sex Brochure for Trans Asylum Seekers

An LGBT lobby group in Sweden has been mocked for producing an unnecessarily explicit and overtly PC sexual rights pamphlet aimed at gay and transgender asylum seekers.

The graphic 32-page booklet – published by the non-profit RFSL group, the Swedish Federation for LGBTQ Rights – contains a series of cartoons depicting people of differing skin tones having solo sex, three-way sex, gay sex and one picture of a wheelchair-bound man having sex with a transexual man.

One of the men who crops up in several of the cartoons is particularly hairy, for some reason, while there are also various pictures of sex toys. The pamphlet’s language is blunt, using a variety of coarse slang terms for sex acts and organs which some may consider questionable.

Titled Sexual Health and Rights in Sweden and listed on the group’s website since March 2, the pamphlet’s introduction reads: “This brochure is a guide for you who are newly arrived in Sweden and identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans or queer (lgbtq)…In Sweden, anyone who is 15 years old or older can agree to have sex. This is called consenting to sexual acts. There is no law against same sex sexual practises…As an asylum seeker or undocumented migrant, you can get emergency healthcare.”

Among the bizarre sex cartoons it also offers this advice to trans asylum seekers:

“If you are trans you can get medical help transitioning into a body that suits your gender identity. You can also change your legal gender. To get trans healthcare you often need to visit a healthcare centre and ask for a referral to a gender clinic. There are six clinics in Sweden. Stockholm and Lund have youth clinics that treat people above the age of 16. Some transgender persons want hormone treatment. Some also want chest surgery, genital surgery and hair removal. Most of these services, like surgery and hormone treatment, cost no more than any other doctor’s visit.”

Many have been withering about the pamphlet. One observer, calling himself Sargon of Akkad, wrote simply: “So tolerant, so diverse.”