Swedish Diplomats Move National Holiday to Avoid Clash With Ramadan

A group of Swedish diplomats moved the celebration of their national holiday forward an entire month to stop the date clashing with Ramadan.

Officials at the Swedish consulate in Jerusalem had a party for the National Day of Sweden on May 6th. The actual date of the celebration is June 6th.

A recent social media post shared photos of the event, which took place at a hotel in Ramallah, the de facto capital of the Palestinian territories:

When asked why the event had been held weeks before the proper date, the consulate responded: “Yes – the national day is on 6 June – we’re looking forward to it! But celebrations coincided with Ramadan, so we chose to bring them forward this year.”

Sweden is known for being one of the least patriotic nations in the world.

Its national day – which only became a public holiday in 2005 – is one of the few occasions when it is deemed acceptable to be overly proud to be Swedish.

The Swedish government’s own website describes the day like this:

Swedes celebrate their National Day on 6 June in honour of two historical events. On 6 June 1523, Gustav Vasa was elected king, and on the same date in 1809, the country adopted a new constitution. Not known for displaying their national pride, this day offers a rare chance to see Swedes waving the flag

Diplomatic missions to the Middle East have been accused of being too accommodating before.

Earlier this year, Heat Street reported how female ministers promoting Sweden’s self-proclaimed “feminist foreign policy” were under fire for bowing to demands from Iran to wear the veil.

Campaigners against Iran’s compulsory hijab laws – who are often attacked in the street for their opposition – said they felt abandoned when a Swedish delegation did nothing to challenge Iran’s modesty laws while they pursued economic ties.