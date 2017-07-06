Sweden Planning ‘Man-Free’ Music Event After Rapes, Sex Attacks at Festivals

Sweden is planning its first ever “man-free” music festival next year following the cancellation of three major events due to sexual assault and rape allegations, saying it will continue until “ALL men have learned how to behave themselves”.

The idea of holding a festival without men was first proposed by comedian Emma Knyckare, who tweeted to her followers asking whether anyone would be interested in staging “a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome”.

She tweeted: “What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome, that we’ll run until ALL men have learned how to behave themselves?”

Vad tror ni om att vi styr ihop en asfet festival dit bara icke män är välkomna som vi kör tills ALLA män har lärt sig hur en beter sig? — Emma Knyckare (@Knyckare) July 2, 2017

After drawing interest and supporters for the idea, MailOnline reports, the comedian officially announced the women-only music festival on Instagram, writing: “Sweden’s first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer.”

She added: “In the coming days I’ll bring together a solid group of talented organizers and project leaders to form the festival organizers, then you’ll hear from everyone again when it’s time to move forward.

As noted by the initial tweet, the festival would continue “until ALL men have learned how to behave themselves”.

The idea to hold a “man-free” rock festival in Sweden came after Bråvalla festival organizers cancelled next year’s event following multiple reports of sexual assault and rape being committed by men, often described as “foreign youths”.

The festival’s organizers, FKP Scorpio, released a statement on Saturday claiming they had tried to prevent sexual assaults but “some men – because we are talking about men – apparently can’t behave. It’s a shame.”

A number of victims have spoken out about the sex attacks that occurred at the festival.

Alexandra Larsson, 17, was groped last year at the festival, claiming that although she didn’t see the actual culprit, she was surrounded by a group of men who “were not from a Swedish background”.

Swedish media also reports “foreign men” have allegedly committed a dozen of sexual assaults.