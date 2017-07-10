How ‘Liberal’ Sweden is Smearing its Men and Betraying its Women

Sweden, long held up as a shining beacon of progressive liberalism and equality, has just committed one the world’s most sexist acts since Saudi Arabia banned women from driving.

Following a spate of rapes and sexual assaults at Swedish music festivals by mostly “foreign men,” organisers at the Bravalla Festival have taken the extraordinary – and hopefully illegal – step of banning all men from next year’s event.

Initially, the festival was to be cancelled altogether.

After five women were raped, headline act Mumford & Sons vowed to never return – which some Swedes might see as a bonus – unless police toughened up their act.

But then Swedish comedienne Emma Knyckare tweeted: “What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome, that we’ll run until ALL men have learned how to behave themselves?”

Knckare’s hare-brained suggestion got the nod, because, well, Sweden.

Will security check the contents of attendees’ underwear? Have a peek under burkas? What about burly blokes in frocks who rock up and chirp “gender is a societal construct – I identify as a woman!” with a heavy Afghan twang? It’s lunacy.

You’d presume male performers will be allowed if they hope to sell any tickets at all, and no doubt they’ll permit male garbage collectors at the end. Will there be sudden and unprecedented cries for gender equality in the excrement removal sector? Will they once again ship in minimum wage geezers, or will the sisters do this thankless, dirty work themselves?

We can joke all we like, but this will be a festival that makes real that most poisonous of feminist narratives: “all men are rapists”. Rather than stamp out a tiny minority of scumbags, they’ve smeared 50% of their entire population.

Yet this was always going to happen in Sweden, a country so neutered by political correctness it appears to be signing its own death warrant.

Naturally, Ms Knyckare was showered with praise from liberals, relieved they didn’t have to face a discussion about the brutal truth.

Namely, that Sweden has a sex crime problem with foreign-born men imported from misogynistic, mostly Muslim, subcultures where the patriarchal oppression of women is seen as entirely normal.

Sweden, of course, will not and cannot face up to that. To do so would see them accused of racism or Islamophobia and be an open admission their “refugees welcome” policy has been an unmitigated disaster. It might allow the dreaded Far Right to sweep to political power.

Sweden has a shameful history of refusing to address this problem. Following the Cologne New Year’s Eve 2015 mass sex attacks – where 2000 men of largely “Arabian and north African origin” sexually assaulted 1200 women – Swedish women began to speak out, too.

Police told how from 2014 large groups of “so-called refugee youths primarily from Afghanistan” had been attacking girls as young as 12 at the We Are Sthlm music festival.

We heard another heartbreaking eye-witness testimony this week, as sexual assault victim, Alexandra Larsson, 17, waived her right to anonymity and told how in 2016 a mob of “foreign youths” repeatedly groped her genitals at Sweden’s Party in the Park festival, adding, “They were probably immigrants. I hate to say it. But it is the truth”.

Ms Larsson was one of at least 35 women aged 12-17 who were attacked at the festival, with some reported being “kissed and groped”.

After Cologne, Germany initially refused to blame migrant men. The Police even suppressed the attacker’s details. In Stockholm, police refuse to log a criminal’s racial background in case it stirs up hate.

It’s far safer for politicians, the media and music festival organisers to blame all men. But decent men are growing tired of being their fall guy.

It’s the same the liberal world over. Muslim terror attacks? Toxic masculinity. Mass “Taharrush gamea” sexual assaults? Toxic masculinity. Afghan rape gangs? Toxic masculinity.

Every. Single. Time. It’s a disease.

But in banning males from a music festival, Sweden is not only smearing all its men: they are betraying their own women. How can they keep themselves safe if they don’t know who is most likely to attack them? How can they stay safe if their borders are freely open to the world’s most toxic misogynists?

Sweden is becoming a grotesque social experiment where uncontrolled immigration collides with a feminist/liberal system that will not – cannot – speak the truth.

Will the last person to leave Sweden please turn out the lights – and turn off the music at their ghastly women-only music festivals?