Spate of Beaver Attacks Puts Swimmers on High Alert in Switzerland

A burst of attacks by a hyper-aggressive beaver has put wild swimmers in Switzerland on high alert.

Locals in the alpine city of Schaffhausen have been told to stay out of the water after two bathers were wounded by a single animal in the space of one week.

An eight-year-old boy and an adult woman have so far fallen prey to the toothy mammal, which lives in the river Rhine.

According to newspaper 20 Minuten, the beaver bit the boy once on the shoulder and once on the bottom before swimming away.

The same evening a woman was bitten on the leg and was hurt so severely she needed to go to hospital.

Beavers are not known for mounting attacks on humans, but can become aggressive if they feel their nest is under threat.

Officials in Schaffhausen have confirmed that they will erect beaver warning signs in the area to warn would-be swimmers to beware potential attacks.