Spanish Party Town Publishes 64 Rules to Stop Hedonism of Drunk Tourists

A local council in Spain has become so fed up with the raucous behavior of drunk British tourists it has published a list of 64 things which are banned.

Authorities in the town of Magaluf, a holiday resort on the island of Majorca which is popular with the package holiday market, have published the list after years of outrageous antics left locals furious.

Oceans of cheap alcohol, scores of sleazy bars, and a plentiful supply of banned drugs have turned this once peaceful place into a haven for young people hell bent on hedonism. Urinating and vomiting in the streets, plus brawling and fighting, have become standard behavior in recent years.

In 2014 an 18-year-old British girl was filmed performing oral sex on 24 men in two minutes at Magaluf bar to win a $5 cocktail.

Under the new guidelines, banned activities include walking around topless, having sex in a public place and, bizarrely, climbing trees.

Fines of up to 3,000 euros will be levied on anyone caught in the act as local businesses say they want Magaluf to be more family friendly to improve its appalling image.

The rules were drawn up last October and will be imposed for the first time this summer. An increased police presence will help to enforce them. Magaluf is visited by about 1 million Britons a year.

The 64 rules are:

1 Not arguing or fighting in public places

2 No abusive language

3 Respect others

4 Don’t damage street furniture

5 Co-operate with the police or officials

6 Respect tourist facilities

7 Don’t cause any interference to public events

8 Don’t give false information about your identity

9 Don’t carry any sort of prohibited weapon

10 Don’t disrespect police officers

11 No shining of laser beams

12 Respect any physical barriers put in place by the police

13 Event organizers to guarantee people’s safety

14 Bar and cafe owners have to ensure good order

15 They mustn’t serve anyone already drunk

16 And not to anyone under 18

17 Never serve drink or food to consume on the street

18 Stop customers going out in the street with glasses or bottles

19 Don’t damage litter bins, statues, parks, gardens and so on

20 Forbidden to rip off branches from trees

21 Mustn’t carve names or initials into the bark

22 Don’t climb trees

23 Don’t throw litter into the road

24 Mustn’t damage flowers in parks

25 Don’t cause discomfort to others with skateboards or balls

26 No defecating, urinating or spitting in public places

27 Don’t throw down chewing gum, cigarette butts, cans, papers, containers etc

28 Interfere with street lighting

29 Ban on any type of graffiti

30 No scratching surfaces

31 Public event organizers must ensure proper conduct of guests

32 Adhere to safety rules on the beaches

33 Don’t swim when red flag flying

34 Or bathe anywhere it is prohibited

35 Wash any sort of item or garment under the beach showers

36 Leave jars, buckets or containers under them

37 Drink directly from the showers

38 Absolutely forbidden to have sexual relations in a public place or anywhere visible from public places

39 No begging

40 No collecting money for sand castles unless structures are approved by council

41 Any activity which might cause obstruction on public highway or interfere with other people’s mobility

42 No begging in the street

43 No authorized services in the public space, such as tarot, clairvoyance, massages or tattoos.

44 No tipping off anyone about the presence of the police

45 Comply with noise limits ie with music on the beach

46 Don’t drink alcoholic beverages in public spaces when it may cause discomfort to people who use the public space and in living locally (unless at a previously authorized event).

47 Don’t drink alcohol if it is going to harm the peacefulness of an area or lead to drunkenness.

48 Or if drinking alcohol is done in a demeaning way which would upset other people

49 Or if there are children around.

50 Behave at organised events or it is the duty of the organizer to call the police.

51 Put drink containers into bins

52 Don’t throw down bottles or cans etc on the street

53 Bottle parties in the street in public places are banned

54 Respect the right of people to rest, especially between 8pm and 8am

55 No taking away drinks, whatever containers they are in, to have in the street. Owners should have warning signs in various languages, including English

56 Commercial establishments can’t sell alcohol between midnight and 8am

57 Illegal to take drugs or other substances in public places

58 Forbidden to go naked or semi-naked in the street

59 Must wear tops ie no bare chests in public places away from the beach

60 Forbidden to use any glass vessel or glass in the sand and adjacent areas

61 Can’t use soap or gel under the public showers

62 No balconing (jumping from a balcony into a swimming pool)

63 Don’t coerce others to do balconing

64 No gambling in the street