Spanish Feminists Face Jail for Parading Giant Plastic Vagina Through Streets

A group of Spanish feminists could be jailed for staging a protest which involved parading a large plastic sculpture of a vagina through the streets.

Members of protest group Hermandad del Sagrado Coño Insumiso are accused of committing a religious hate crime by holding the procession in the city of Seville in May 2014.

The group, whose name translates to “the brotherhood of the blessed rebellious vagina”, offended Catholic organizations because of the similarities between their protest and local Easter celebrations.

Their parade (which was filmed, below) appears to be a parody of Spain’s Holy Week processions, where worshippers carry a statue of the Virgin Mary through the streets.

The feminist parade took place two weeks after Holy Week, with the plastic vagina filling in for Mary. Some protesters also wore mock religious outfits.

The protest was organised with the help of a labor union and was meant to highlight sexist discrimination in the workplace.

According to Spanish news site TheLocal.es, the protesters are being taken to court by a group of Christian lawyers.

They have been cleared once, on the grounds of freedom of expression, but that original ruling has been overturned.

If found guilty, the women could be imprisoned for up to 18 months.