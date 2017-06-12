SJW’s Try to Ban Store from Displaying Quote by ‘White Supremacist’ Winston Churchill

Activists in the UK have criticized the cosmetics firm Lush for featuring a quotation by “war criminal and white supremacist” Sir Winston Churchill in a shop window display.

In an apparent attempt to signify its own pro-EU feelings, the shop, near Bristol, western England, used the quote from a speech which the British leader made in 1948 to a crowd in Amsterdam.

The speech includes the words: “We hope to see a Europe where men of every country will think of being a European as of belonging to their native land… they will truly feel, ‘Here I am at home. I am a citizen of this country too. Let us meet together. Let us work together. Let us do our utmost – all that is in us – for the good of all.’

However, a group calling itself the Bristol People of Colour Collective objected to the words being displayed and visited the shop to “discuss” the display with the manager.

The group was told that it was part of a nationwide campaign and could not be removed. It is now lobbying Lush’s head office to have it taken down.

A spokesman said: “The fact that any brand, especially one that is rooted in ethics, can uphold Churchill or anything he’s said about unity when he was a war criminal, a white supremacist and responsible for literally millions of deaths is wild and we won’t stand for it!”

The People of Colour Collective was set up in Bristol three years ago to “end the harmful and oppressive structures and attitudes that exist in society”.

Former Conservative city councillor Richard Eddy told the Bristol Evening Post: “Sir Winston Churchill was undoubtedly one of the greatest Britons ever and, during the last World War, saved this country by his leadership and Europe and the World by example.

“It really is ludicrous for this self-appointed and self-important protest group to make the claims they have against him and seek to blackmail the Lush business.

“Sadly, there are some people in this country – usually on the far-left of the political spectrum – who hate our nation, its values and history, and heroes like Winston Churchill.

“In my view, it is always a mistake to pander to their warped opinions.”