Sex Dungeon Rapist Josef Fritzl Changes His Name in ‘Anonymity’ Bid

Josef Fritzl, the Austrian sex criminal who raped his own daughter more than 3,000 times and fathered seven of her children, has changed his name.

The 82-year-old monster has been serving life in Krems-Stein prison since 2009 with no chance of being considered for parole until 2024.

Now the widely despised sadist, who imprisoned his daughter Elisabeth in the basement of his home and kept her as his sex slave for 24 years, has made a formal request to change his surname to Mayrhoff.

According to local media, Fritzl contacted the City Council of Krems seeking permission to make the name change. Having paid the equivalent of $600, he was granted permission.

Fritzl kept Elisabeth captive behind eight locked doors in a concealed corridor in the windowless basement of the family house between 1984 and 2008. Together with Elisabeth’s mother, Rosemarie, he raised three of the children born as a result of the incestuous rapes as their own while their daughter lived in the dungeon downstairs. Astonishingly, Mrs Fritzl was unaware of her daughter’s whereabouts and thought the three children had been abandoned by Elisabeth.

It’s not clear why he opted for the name change or how he settled on the name ‘Mayrhoff’. Some have claimed that he wants to spend the rest of his live in relative anonymity and is particularly keen that new prisoners do not know who he is.

No official statement about the prisoner, who carries the official prison number of HNR 90632, has been released.

Fritzl is thought to live mainly in solitary confinement and is watched by four guards. Last March he apparently had a physical confrontation with a fellow prisoner and lost his front teeth in a punch-up.