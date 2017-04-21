Romanian Criminal Beat and Raped Woman Just 11 Days After Arriving in the UK

A Romanian national raped and beat a woman just 11 days after arriving in Britain – having been released from jail in his own country.

Florin Moraru, 25, (pictured) had served time in a Romanian prison for a violent robbery. He was released on licence and arrived in the UK with no questions asked thanks to EU freedom of movement rules.

He pestered his victim for sex in a nightclub in Northamptonshire on New Year’s Eve. When she turned him down, she left the club and he followed her, attacking her in a churchyard in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Jailing Moraru for 10 years and eight months at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Rupert Mayo said the rapist had used his fists to “smash his victim’s face in”. He punched her up to eight times during the attack.

The court was told Moraru shouted “shut up you f****** b****” at the woman before raping her.

Moraru was matched to a DNA sample and arrested five days later at the car wash where he worked in the town of Corby.

This is the latest example of a foreign criminal being able to move to the UK unchecked to carry out a brutal attack.

Under EU laws, EU countries have no obligation to alert each other to anyone with a murder or rape conviction.

Earlier this month a convicted Polish killer, Michal Cezary Podlaszczyk, 33, received a life sentence for raping a woman aged 55 in the city of Leicester. He had served 12 and a half years of a 15-year term for manslaughter, 15 months before moving to the UK.

In another example, Latvian builder Arnis Zalkalns was allowed into the UK in 2007 having served seven years in prison in his own country for killing his wife. He murdered 14-year-old Alice Gross in London in August 2014 before taking his own life.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality by committing crimes in the UK should be in no doubt of our determination to deport them and we seek to remove anyone who is handed a custodial sentence.

“All passengers are checked against police, security and immigration watch lists on arrival and where we are aware of individuals who pose a risk, Border Force officers can – and do – refuse them entry.”