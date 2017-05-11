Report: Teenage Girl Satanist Breaks Into Church, Carves ‘666’ Over Relic

A teenage Satanist allegedly broke into a centuries-old church, inverted its crucifixes and carved “666” into the display case of a holy Catholic relic.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing the church, a 16th-Century building in Spain, seemingly to glorify the devil.

The act of desecration took place over the weekend at the Monasterio de la Santa Faz in Alicante, which is run by a group of nuns.

According to Spanish news site TheLocal.es, the girl is accused of hiding out overnight in the building before wreaking havoc after the nuns had left.

The most lasting damage was carving ‘666’ – the supposed Number of the Beast – into a shatter-proof glass casing holding a sacred relic.

It contains a fragment of cloth supposedly used to wipe the blood from the face of Christ during the crucifixion. It attracts some 250,000 pilgrims a year.

The girl is also accused of vandalizing a series of crucifixes marking the Stations of the Cross by turning them upside-down – a common Satanic symbol.

The incident was reportedly captured by security cameras in the church. The suspect has not been named.

Church officials announced increased security in the wake of the attack. A statement from local clergy said they are offering prayers for the person responsible.