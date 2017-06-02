Report: Dozens of Extreme Climbers Are Lying About Scaling Everest

Extreme climbers desperate to impress people with their achievements are increasingly lying about climbing Mount Everest, it has been claimed.

Officials who attempt to monitor and verify who tops the world’s highest peak say that supposed adventurers are increasingly faking it.

Would-be supermen and women are doctoring photos, bribing Sherpas and lying to government officials in order to beef up their outdoor resumés.

A report by the AFP news agency this week said that climber Satyarup Siddhanta busted two imposters who had Photoshopped their own faces onto pictures of his Everest ascent.

They had used the photograph as proof to the Nepalese government, which “verified” their ascent and gave them a certificate.

One tour operator told reporters that he had been offered bribes by climbers to lie on their behalf about reaching the summit, but declined.

Other sources said that more unscrupulous agencies go out of their way to exaggerate the achievements of their climbers so that they can preserve a 100% “success rate” of clients reaching the top.

A database of Everest climbers currently asserts that as many as 39 alleged ascents are fake – but the true number could be far higher.