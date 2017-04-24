Reality TV Star Boyfriend Charged Over London Nightclub Acid Attack

The boyfriend of a British reality TV star has been charged in connection with an acid attack at a London nightclub over Easter weekend that left many revelers disfigured and two partially blinded.

Arthur Collins, 25, who is in a romantic relationship with Ferne McCann, best known for her appearances on reality TV shows The Only Way is Essex and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, was arrested by police in Northamptonshire on Saturday night.

He was charged Sunday with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to cause GBH, Scotland Yard said. Collins is due to appear in court today.

A second man, Andrew Phoenix, 21, has also been charged with wounding with intent to cause bodily harm.

The alleged attack took place over Easter weekend at the trendy Mangle nightclub in East London after a fight broke out between two groups of people. A bottle-size container of corrosive liquid containing a noxious substance was then hurled at two men in the packed nightclub, hitting many others. A total of 20 people were reportedly injured.

A 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were both blinded in one eye while many other clubbers suffered burns on their bodies.

Collins had been subject to a manhunt since Easter Monday. Officials swooped his £1 million ( $1.3 million) property last week to question him over the alleged attack but he did not appear to be in at the time.

Acid-based violence is thought to be on the rise both in the UK and across Europe. According to a Sunday Times report, acid attacks have nearly doubled in the UK in the past five years.

Earlier this month, a couple and their two-year-old son were attacked in North London while they were out for a walk with their toddler. The father said he suffered “life-changing” injuries over the assault.

This year, at least five women were sprayed with battery acid at night by unknown cyclists in Berlin. Police are still scrambling for evidence to find the possible culprit or culprits.