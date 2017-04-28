Immigrant Rapist Dubbed ‘Every Woman’s Worst Nightmare’ Jailed for Attacking Elderly Ladies

A sex attacker who was kicked out of Canada has been jailed for a minimum of 11 years in Britain after committing a string of sex crimes in the UK.

Zsolt Suhaj (pictured), who is 25 and originally from Hungary, was described by a judge as ‘every woman’s worst nightmare’ after details of his targeting vulnerable females in their own homes came to light.

Despite being deported from Canada several years ago, he was able to enter the UK with no questions asked, yet again exposing serious holes in its border security. Once there, he preyed on seven new victims whose ages ranged from 22 to 84.

In 2012, Suhaj was arrested in Toronto after breaking into a house and sexually assaulting a 34-year-old woman. Canadian police said his behavior was ‘escalating’ after he was seen ‘peeping’ into five homes and following a female.

He was convicted of breaking and entering to commit sexual assault before being deported to Hungary, where he was later found guilty of theft.

But in January 2016 he took advantage of EU freedom of movement rules and settled in Lancashire, northern England.

Within months he was breaking into homes and attacking women, many of whom awoke to find him standing over them – sometimes while brandishing a knife.

Throughout his trial at Preston Crown Court, Suhaj was seen laughing and joking. However, once the jury unanimously found him guilty of one count of rape, one of sexual assault and five counts of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offense, he turned angry and had to be removed from the court.

Yesterday, he was sentenced in his absence.

Judge Sara Dodd said of Suhaj: ‘You are every woman’s worst nightmare.

Given the nature of these offences you are clearly dangerous. You targeted properties where you thought women were on their own, asleep in bed. You have no insight into your own deviant sexual behavior. Until this changes you will continue to pose a significant risk of harm to women.’

Suhaj was sentenced to life for rape and must serve at least 11 years before he can be considered for release.

He received concurrent terms for the other offenses. No deportation order was made.

Currently, passports of EU nationals arriving in Britain are checked against a border agency ‘watchlist’. Unless a criminal is high-profile, the system is unlikely to pick up on their convictions. In recent years this has led to a string of attacks by foreign nationals in the UK similar to those carried out by Suhaj.