Politico: The Liberal Media Bubble Is Real, and Worse Than We Thought

The liberal, pro-Clinton bubble which the majority of the news media call home is real – and worse than we thought – according to a new data analysis.

It found that 72% of all news media employees lives and work in parts of the US which overwhelmingly backed the losing candidate in the last election.

Politico – arguably the most insidery, bubble-prone outlet of all – produced a thorough analysis by cross-referencing voter patterns with official labor stats, and found ample evidence for the much-cited bubble theory.

Maps of where US reporters are based confirm overwhelmingly to type – with huge clusters around New York, LA, Boston and DC and a smaller one in Chicago.

Politico further found that not only do reporters live in Clinton country, but the most hardcore areas of it – more than 50% of news employees call home places where Clinton won by more than 30 points.

Politico cites criticism from Steve Bannon – who described the media as “just a circle of people talking to themselves who have no fucking idea what’s going on” – and conclude that he is basically correct.

The ideological rift between journalists and the US at large is relatively ecent, they found, and tracks closely with the decline of the printed newspaper industry.

As local and city papers folded at a precipitous rate over the last decade, media jobs moved to a few trendy, urban centers with identikit political outlooks.

This inevitably colors their output, Politico found, and leaves us with the ideologically uniform press which exists today.

Featured image via Max Stotsky/Flickr