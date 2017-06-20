Police Across Germany Raid Homes of People Who Posted Offensive Comments Online

It should be absolutely apparent that free speech is dead in Europe, if it ever existed at all. While a man in Scotland faces a year in prison for an offensive YouTube video and British police scour social media for xenophobic responses to terror attacks, things are not much better on the mainland.

Today, German police conducted nationwide raids on citizens who posted offensive comments or participated in online “hate groups.” This is the second annual day of action against “hate posting.”

Twenty-three police departments were deployed across 14 german states, to enter the homes of 36 suspected hate posters and confiscate their internet connected devices, according to a press release from the German ferderal police (BKA).

Police apparently focused on political hate speech, and moved against two leftwingers and one from the Reichsbürger movement, a group that believes the current German government is illegitimate.

According to Abendzeitung, police arrived at one man’s house in Munich at 6am and confiscated two of his cell phones. The 23-year-old was accused of commenting that gays should hang themselves underneath a Facebook photo of two men kissing.

In Berlin, police raided the homes of nine suspects, confiscating their laptops and cell phones.

Germans can receive up to 5 years in prison for “hate posting.”

