Police Hunt Mystery Man Spotted Sexually Abusing a Cow

Police are hunting a man who was spotted sexually abusing a cow.

Officers working on the outskirts of London, where the incident took place, even scrambled a helicopter to track down the suspect, who was seen by a member of the public interfering with the animal.

The unusual activity occurred in the village of Maple Cross, Hertfordshire, early on Saturday morning.

The man, said to be of Asian descent and in his early 20s, fled the scene when he was rumbled.

Even though officers threw seemingly everything they had at the situation (helicopter pursuits are very rare in the UK), they didn’t manage to catch the suspect.

Four days later, the hunt is still on, according to The Daily Telegraph.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: Police were called at 7.18am to Denham Way in Maple Cross, to reports that a man was committing a sexual act on a cow. Officers attended and a search was conducted, which included the police helicopter however, no one was located. Enquires are on-going and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference C2/17/1357.

A police description said the man is around 6ft tall and slim. Witnesses said he had short hair and was wearing an old-looking, faded green shell jacket and dark trousers.