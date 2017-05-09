Police Drop Stephen Fry Blasphemy Investigation After Realizing Nobody Is Actually Offended

Police in Ireland have dropped the “blasphemy” investigation against British TV personality Stephen Fry after it became clear that nobody cared very much.

Fry became a person of interest to Irish authorities after someone complained that he had been mean about God on an Irish TV show, “The Meaning of Life”, in 2015.

As Heat Street previously reported, Fry described God as “capricious,” “mean-minded” and “an utter maniac” when asked what he’d say to him face-to-face.

An Irish blasphemy law passed in 2010 makes it illegal for individuals to say anything that may be deemed “grossly abusive” by members of any religion.

Although it has been in force for seven years, nobody had been investigated under the law until Stephen Fry.

Following initial inquiries, Irish police decided that a single complaint against Fry wasn’t enough to merit any further investigation, much less prosecution.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, a police source said: “This man was simply a witness and not an injured party. Gardaí [the Irish police] were unable to find a substantial number of outraged people.”

“For this reason the investigation has been concluded.”

Had Fry been found guilty under the 2009 Defamation Act, he could have faced a fine of up to €25,000.

Even the man who complained about Fry says that he wasn’t personally offended, but felt it was a matter of his “civic duty” to report Fry to the authorities.

Ian Miles Cheong is a journalist and outspoken media critic. You can reach him through social media at @stillgray on Twitter and on Facebook.