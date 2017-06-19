Police Arrest Man for Stealing Saint’s Brain and Hiding it in a Teapot

Earlier this month Heat Street reported that police in Italy were hunting a thief who had stolen a portion of a saint’s brain from a church, where it was displayed as a relic.

Now, it seems, they have caught him.

A man aged 42 from Pinerolo, near Turin, has been arrested after the body part was found hidden in a teapot which was stored in a cupboard in his kitchen.

The segment of brain which went missing belonged to John Bosco, a 19th-century saint who dedicated his life to helping underprivileged children.

It was removed from a church at Castelnuovo, near Turin, on June 2.

The thief, who has not been named, stole a glass phial containing the brain and the bronze case it was kept in, possibly with a view to demanding a ransom.

However, it has come to light that he left his fingerprints at the scene. As he had a criminal history, it didn’t take police long to track him down.

After monitoring his activities they raided his house and discovered the phial concealed in the teapot. The bronze case has not been found.

Cesare Nosiglia, the Archbishop of Turin, said: “I would like St Bosco to pardon this person and instil the penitence he needs to find peace and serenity in his heart, as well as the willingness not to do things like this again.”