Police Arrest Boy, 12, Who Drove Himself 800 Miles Across Australia

Police have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was apparently trying to drive himself thousands of miles between east and west Australia.

The boy, who was alone, was stopped 800 miles into his extraordinary trip at Broken Hill, in the hostile terrain of the New South Wales outback.

The officer who stopped the child was alerted to the car he was driving after noticing its bumper dragging on the ground.

Police said the boy had set off from Kendall, a town on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, and was trying to cover 2,500 miles to the city of Perth in Western Australia.

He was taken to Broken Hill police station from where his parents, who had reported him missing, picked him up on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Kim Fehon told the Australian Associated Press: “He’d taken the family car. His parents reported him missing immediately after he left home, so they were looking for him.”

A spokesman for New South Wales Police has indicated the boy may face charges under the Young Offenders Act.