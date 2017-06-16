PHOTOS: How Censors in Middle East Cover Up Western Women to Enforce Modesty

As Heat Street has tirelessly documented, oppressive rules in the Middle East about what women can and can’t wear are strictly – sometimes brutally – enforced.

This is as true in the media in real life. But, much as the authorities might want to, they can’t stop Western penetrating increasingly far into Middle Eastern society.

The hugely differing standards leads to some bizarre results of officials trying to retroactively cover up women (and sometimes men too) who are “incorrectly” dressed.

We noticed a laughably amateurish attempt by Iranian state TV to paint extra clothes on Charlize Theron during this year’s Oscars ceremony – but the effects go right down to everyday life as well.

Photo research by the clickbait site Bored Panda has brought together some of the most egregious examples. (There’s more on their site).

Unlike most mindless photo parades, this one actually tells you something about the world: