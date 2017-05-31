Philippines President Attacks ‘Whore’ Chelsea Clinton, Makes Lewinsky Joke

The strongman president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has called Chelsea Clinton a “whore” and dismissed her criticisms of him with a Monica Lewinsky reference.

Duterte made comments attacking the former First Daughter at a press conference in an escalating war of words sparking by him making a “rape joke” about an Islamist uprising in his country.

Last week Duterte claimed that he would be OK with soldiers raping as many as three women each while liberating the southern Mindanao island.

Chelsea Clinton read a New York Times account of his comments and threw shade his way, writing on Twitter that rape jokes are “Not funny. Ever.”

Her retort did not go down very well with Duterte – who has a reputation for tough talk, and claims to have personally killed suspected criminals.

In a press conference Tuesday he said: “These whores, they hear ‘rape’. Like, like Chelsea, she slammed me. I was not joking, I was being sarcastic. Listen to the speech. I do not laugh at my own jokes.

“I will tell her, when your father, the president of the United States, was fucking Lewinsky and the girls in the White House, how did you feel? Did you slam your father?”

Clinton has yet to respond to the latest attack, preferring to tweet about her newly-released book, “She Persisted”.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s forces are continuing to fight on the streets of the city of Marawi in an attempt to retake it from militants, who have raised the black flag of ISIS over some districts.

Heat Street reported last week that martial law has been imposed, and people have been warned the army could arrest them without warning for injudicious tweets.