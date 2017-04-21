Paris Hit By Another Terror Attack: Gunman Kills Cop, Wounds Three More

Paris has been struck by another terror attack in which a gunman struck on one of the city’s most famous streets.

The man, named in reports as Karim Cheurfi, got out of a car on the Champs-Élysées on Thursday night and started shooting.

He killed one police officer, wounded two more and also hit a passer-by.

He was then shot dead. ISIS has claimed responsibility. Cheurfi is pictured above in a blurry police arrest warrant.

The attack came just three days before the first round of voting in France’s upcoming presidential election, derailing campaigns in a tense four-way contest.

French investigators raided Cheurfi’s home in the Paris suburbs early on Friday morning in a hunt for evidence, the Associated Press reported.

As the search intensified, it emerged that Cheurfi had a history of violent crime and was convicted of shooting at police in 2001.

The attack took place outside a department store within sight of the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

Investigators say they found a pump-action shotgun and knives in Cheurfi’s abandoned car. Unconfirmed reports say he used an AK-47 in the attack itself.

It is yet another assault on the French capital, which was hit by one of the worst terror attacks in recent history in November 2015 when bombers and gunmen killed 130 people. There have been other, smaller incidents since.

France has now been in an official state of emergency for about 18 months.

ISIS released a statement claiming responsibility for the attack, giving the attacker the pseudonym Abu Yusuf al-Beljiki.

Government officials said that Cheurfi had been on a watch-list of potential attackers. He is believed to have deliberately targeted police officers.