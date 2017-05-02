Oldest Person in the World Dies Aged ‘146’

An Indonesian man who claimed to be the oldest person in the world has died at the alleged age of 146.

Saparman Sodimejo (pictured), also known as Mbah Ghoto, had an identity card which recorded his date of birth as December 31, 1870. This date was reportedly confirmed by the Indonesian records office.

Mr Sodimejo passed away at home in his village in the Seragaen district of Central Java last week, according to reports. His funeral was held yesterday.

The centenarian apparently outlived four of his wives, the last of whom died in 1988, plus all of his children and all of his siblings.

His grandchildren and great grandchildren celebrated his birthday with him at the turn of the year. He was hospitalized for six days last month after his health declined.

“Since he came back from the hospital, he only ate spoonfuls of porridge and drank very little,” his grandson Suryanto told the BBC. “It only lasted a couple of days. From that moment on to his death, he refused to eat and drink.”

He added that his grandfather had been preparing for his death since he was 122 and had a gravestone made in 1992.

Mr Sodimejo was a heavy smoker and his claim to be the oldest person in the world has not been independently verified.

The verified oldest person in the world ever to have lived was Jeanne Calment, of France. She was born in 1875 and died in 1997 aged 122.