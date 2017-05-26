New York Times CEO Mark Thompson Lambasted for Manchester Bombing Leak

The Daily Mail in London has today suggested that British-born New York Times CEO Mark Thompson should be denied an honour from the Queen because his newspaper published leaks about the Manchester terror atrocity – an episode Heat Street covered this in detail yesterday.

The Mail’s Eprhaim Hardcastle column asks this morning: “What can our government realistically do to curb American spooks leaking to the New York Times details of the Manchester bombing that inhibit ongoing inquiries?”

It then answers its own question by advancing an appropriate punishment: “We might withhold any future honour destined for Mark Thompson, former director-general of the BBC for a start.”

Thompson was the BBC’s chief between 2004 and 2012. Traditionally, occupying this post this might one day have earned him a knighthood, making him Sir Mark Thompson, or even a seat in the House of Lords, making him Lord Thompson.

However, the Mail appears to think that in Thompson’s case, he was already on shaky ground even before the Times ran those unhelpfully sensitive details about the Manchester bombing.

It notes with scarcely concealed incredulity: “Thompson is the chap who said en poste that he hadn’t heard about Jimmy Savile’s seductions of girl fans” – a reference to ongoing questions about what Thompson knew and when relating to the Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal.

This scandal remains at the heart of a legal case Thompson is currently battling, as Heat Street has noted before.

Still, even if there is to be no knighthood, at least the bearded executive can console himself with his multi-million dollar salary.