New LGBT Guide for Schools Demands: Get More Same-Sex Books in Kids’ Libraries

Children under the age of 10 should read more books featuring same-sex families and their schools should also celebrate “parents’ day” – not just mothers’ and fathers’ day – according to a new LGBT guide.

Inclusion Matters, published this week in Britain, offers parents a checklist to rate how diverse their child’s school is.

The guide advises parents to check whether teachers are wearinggay pride rainbow lanyards or pins and also whether gay history month is marked.

An increasing number of schools in the UK are abandoning male/female school uniforms and encouraging the use of single-sex toilets, but the presence of more LGBT reading material is less well known.

Tuvia Borok, co-founder and co-chairman of the P3 Network, an LGBT group which co-published the Inclusion Matters guide, said schools operate on the basis that families involve parents of opposite sexes when this is not always the case.

The guide recommends that school libraries stock books featuring “families of all shapes and sizes” like The New Goldilocks and the Three Bears: Mama Bear, Mommy Bear and Baby Bear, by Beth McMurray (pictured).

Another popular book is And Tango Makes Three, about two male penguins who ‘adopt’ a baby penguin. It’s based on the true story of two penguins in New York’s Central Park Zoo.

However, Chris McGovern, chairman of the Campaign for Real Education, said LGBT issues could well confuse younger pupils.

He told the Sunday Times in London: “All children should be taught the ‘golden rule’ of treating others as they would wish to be treated. Requiring youngsters to see the world through a complicated adult lens of LGBT issues is, however, likely to confuse and trouble many younger children.”