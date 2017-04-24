New Appeal Attempt to Clear Lockerbie Bomber’s Name

Relatives of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi are attempting to appeal against his conviction.

Aamer Anwar, a lawyer acting on their behalf, said files will shortly be handed to the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission. The Commission will then decide whether there are grounds to refer the case to the appeal court.

Megrahi, who was a Libyan intelligence officer, was convicted in 2001 of the 1988 bombing of Pan Am flight 103 from Germany to the US which blew up over the town of Lockerbie, Scotland (pictured). It killed all 243 passengers on board plus 16 crew and a further 11 people on the ground.

Fragments of a Samsonite suitcase believed to have contained the bomb responsible were recovered from the scene.

After a massive police inquiry Megrahi was sentenced to 27 years’ in jail 13 years after the bombing but was released in August 2009 on compassionate grounds. He died of cancer aged 60 in 2012.

He lost an appeal in 2002. A second attempt in 2009 was dropped.

Megrahi’s widow, Aisha, and son, Ali, met recently with Mr Anwar. It is believed they want to present concerns over court evidence including that given by Maltese shopkeeper Tony Gauci. Mr Gauci, who died last year, testified that he sold Megrahi clothing which was found wrapped around the suitcase bomb.

Peter Lowenstein, whose son Alexander, 21, was a passenger on the flight hit out at the appeal bid. He said: “It’s an outrage. He was found guilty.”