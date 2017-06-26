Mystery of Disney Cruise Ship Worker Who Vanished Near Mexico Deepens With Report of Sex Tryst

The mystery disappearance of a British woman while working on a Disney cruise ship has taken a twist after a police report said she had sex with a male colleague in front of her American lesbian lover shortly before vanishing.

Officially, Rebecca Coriam, 24, (pictured) was swept overboard by a wave off the coast of Mexico in 2011 while working as a child-minder on the Disney Wonder.

But her family has always suspected foul play because, they say, there were no reports of stormy seas in the area at the time.

Now it’s come to light that two friends who worked with Miss Coriam on the ship later visited her parents at their home near Chester, England and said she had confided in them that she was scared of being raped or sexually assaulted.

An official report into her disappearance was launched in accordance with maritime law, which states that if a ship is in international waters the case is the responsibility of the nation where the vessel is registered. Some believe this can lead to a sub-standard inquiry.

The Disney Wonder was registered in the Bahamas. At Disney’s expense, one officer – Superintendent Paul Rolle – from the Royal Bahamas Police was flown in to investigate. Supt. Rolle had no forensic equipment with him.

Notes sent by the UK Foreign Office to Miss Coriam’s parents Mike, 63, and Ann, 59, show how her final movements focused on her sexual relationships with two crew members – her American girlfriend and a man from Central America.

Supt Rolle’s notes state: ‘(American woman in relationship with Miss Coriam) left to get more beer. Came back and Rebecca and (male crew member who was in a relationship with the American woman) chatting.

‘She came back and all 3 went to (male crew member’s) room. (Male crew member) had sex with both. (American woman) left the room again to get beer. Came back and Rebecca and (male crew member) had sex.’

Superintendent Rolle’s notes also detail how the male crew member had a ‘very nonchalant attitude’ when being questioned. He was ‘laughing and joking’ and police had to ‘give him a warning’.

The Coriam family suspect Rebecca died because she wouldn’t agree to an open bisexual relationship with the male and female crew members. They believe their daughter was sexually assaulted and that any sex she had outside of her lesbian relationship was forced, and not consensual.

Maritime expert Bill Anderson, who is working with the family, told the Daily Mail: ‘Everything has been covered up. Rebecca was a happy-go-lucky person with plenty to live for. The only thing that was upsetting her was pressure being placed on her to have sex with somebody she didn’t want to.

‘But the investigation, by one detective from the Bahamas, and the carefree way they let suspects out of their grasp, beggars belief.’

The Coriam family is campaigning for a new inquiry into Rebecca’s death but UK authorities have so far said the incident is not in their jurisdiction.

An estimated 200 people worldwide have disappeared from ships since the year 2000.