Multi-Millionaire Professor, 80, Dies After Being Trampled by Herd of Cows

An 80-year-old former Oxford University professor has been trampled to death by a herd of cows in a field near an English beauty spot.

Prof Brian Bellhouse (pictured) was walking close to an 11th century church near the picturesque village of Guestling, East Sussex when the tragedy occurred.

It’s been reported that a herd of cattle suddenly became aggressive and charged at the father-of-three.

Emergency crews tried to save him but he was declared dead at the scene on Monday morning.

Prof Bellhouse, who owned a house about five miles from the Guestling, had a distinguished academic career before retiring in 2004.

In the 1990s he became a multi-millionaire thanks to the invention of a device for needle-free injections, raising about £500 million for his company PowderJect.

A spokesman for Magdalen College, Oxford paid tribute to Prof Bellhouse, who began his career there in 1957 when reading for a degree in mathematics.

The spokesman said: “The college is very sad to announce that Professor Brian Bellhouse has passed away at the age of 80. He obtained his DPhil in Engineering Science in 1964 and was then made a Fellow by Examination. He was elected an Official Fellow in Engineering Science in 1966. On his retirement in 2004 he was elected an Emeritus Fellow.

“Brian co-founded the company PowderJect in 1993 which became one of the first companies to be spun-out successfully from the University of Oxford and was based at our Oxford Science Park.

“Brian was a major donor to the college and endowed the Oxford-Bellhouse Graduate Scholarship at Magdalen in biomedical engineering.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “An 80-year-old man died after being found trampled in a field of cattle at Church Lane, Guestling, on Monday 12 June. Police and paramedics performed CPR after being called at 11.02am and an air ambulance landed at the scene, but he was sadly pronounced dead at 11.46am.”

This month Heat Street reported that a woman aged 70 had died in Austria after being trampled by cows.

In Britain, at least 12 people have died in this way since 2010.