Mother and Daughter Accused of UK’s First All-Female Terror Plot

Three women – including a mother and daughter – have appeared in a London court accused of plotting Britain’s first all-female terror attack, which was apparently codenamed “English tea party”.

The trio – Rizlaine Boular, 21, (pictured top) her mother, Mina Dich, 43, (pictured below her) and Khawla Barghouthi, 20 – allegedly planned to launch a random knife attack on at least one member of the public in the Westminster area, near the Houses of Parliament.

It’s been claimed that Boular and her mother, Dich, had coded communications about “recipes” and “cakes” which related to the plot.

The alleged scheme was rumbled when police raided Barghouti’s property in north west London on April 27.

Barghouti, a nursery volunteer, was arrested at the scene. During the raid, Boular is thought to have been shot four times and apparently still has two bullets in her abdomen. She was arrested in hospital three days later.

Describing the women’s alleged coded chats during yesterday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, prosecutor Lindsay Weinstein said: “There were discussions about having an English tea party and a theme.” She added: “There was a description of cake and a tea party. They said that at that point the recipe was not ready.”

Knives were allegedly bought from high street store Argos, according to Miss Weinstein.

The defendants were all charged with conspiracy to murder. None of them entered a plea. They were also accused of engaging in the preparation of a terrorist act.

Both Boular and her mother, Dich, appeared in the dock yesterday wearing a burka, which covers the entire body from head to toe. They had to be asked to lift their veils so that the chief magistrate, Emma Arbuthnot, could see their eyes.

Boular complied for a few seconds but her mother reportedly refused. Their alleged accomplice, Barghouthi, wore a hijab meaning that her face was visible throughout.

The women were flanked by three policewomen and three suited officials during the hearing. They were remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on May 19.

In March, British-born Khalid Masood, 52, killed five people and injured 49 others when he drove a car into pedestrians in Westminster. He also stabbed a police officer before being shot dead.