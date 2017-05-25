Mother, 40, Jailed for Having Threesome with Boys Age 14

A mother has been jailed for two and a half years for having sex with three boys aged 14 – including a threesome which was filmed.

Beverley Tillyer, 40 (pictured), abused the children during drink and drugs-fuelled parties in her home.

Once, the divorcee from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, UK, was filmed having a threesome with two of the boys by their 14-year-old friend.

On another occasion, she went to the home of one of the children and had sex with him there.

In total, she had sex with the first boy six times; with the second boy twice; and with the third boy once.

The abuse happened in 2008, when Tillyer was in her early 30s.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, said she ran a ‘chaotic household’ at the time.

No complaints were ever made by the boys but seven years later, in 2015, a woman whose identity is not known complained to police. All three victims were located.

One said the abuse had damaged family relationships and another said it had affected his confidence.

When Tillyer was arrested, she denied the claims and said she had been raped by the children. She later pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child.

Kate Bissett, mitigating, said Tillyer suffered from anxiety and a personality disorder. She said: ‘She was seeking intimacy rather than seeking to exploit them for sexual gratification.’

Jailing Tillyer, judge James Spencer QC said: ‘You took advantage of those boys when you should have shown a more responsible attitude. Of course they were willing participants but you were the adult. The adult has to take care of children even when they are 14 and think they know it all. Because of the degree of seriousness here, it does seem to me that there has to be a prison sentence.’

Tillyer was told her name will be added to the sex offender register for 10 years.